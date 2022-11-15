Xi raises anti-secession law in talks on Taiwan with Biden -China foreign minister















BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the country's anti-secession law in talks on Taiwan with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 Summit on Monday, the Chinese foreign minister said in a statement.

Xi told Biden that China will uphold the “One country, Two systems” proposal for Taiwan and will make all efforts for peaceful “reunification” with Taiwan, the statement said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.