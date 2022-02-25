Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Xi tells Putin that China supports efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis via dialogue - Chinese state media

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladmir Putin that China supports Russia in efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis via dialogue, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

The leaders spoke by phone on Friday, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters