Xi tells Putin that China supports efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis via dialogue - Chinese state media
BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladmir Putin that China supports Russia in efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis via dialogue, Chinese state television CCTV reported.
The leaders spoke by phone on Friday, it said.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; editing by John Stonestreet
