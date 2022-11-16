Yellen calls for international help for Ukraine after wave of missile attacks















NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called for international support for Ukraine and said she wanted to acknowledge a wave of Russian missile attacks on the country in the past day.

Yellen, speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, said the war had affected millions of people.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











