Yellen met with officials from Saudi, Australia, South Africa, Singapore

Janet Yellen, U.S. Secretary of Treasury speaks with South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana before their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 16, 2022. Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool via REUTERS

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met bilaterally with senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa and Singapore on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) finance meetings in Indonesia, the Treasury Department said on Saturday.

During the meetings, Yellen condemned Russia’s "unprovoked war against Ukraine, which has caused global spillovers in food, energy, and other commodities," and encouraged countries to back a price cap on Russian oil in order to restrict the flow of revenue to its military, Treasury said.

She also underscored the importance of taking action at the G20 to address the global food security crisis, it added.

Yellen met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers, South Africa’s Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Treasury said.

She also met for dinner with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a Treasury official said.

