Yellen says no reason to believe Russia involved in decision to block ships from Mediterranean















FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration had no reason to believe the Russian government was involved in a decision by Turkey to block ships from transiting to the Mediterranean Sea.

Yellen also said the administration saw no reason that oil shipments from Kazakhstan should be subjected to new procedures.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Tim Ahmann











