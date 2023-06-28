Yellen says she hopes to travel to China to 'reestablish contact'

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she hopes to travel to China to reestablish contact with Beijing, acknowledging there were disagreements between the two countries, MSNBC on Wednesday reported her saying during an interview.

"There are a new group of leaders, we need to get to know one another," Yellen was quoted as saying by MSNBC.

"And we need to discuss our disagreements with one another so that we don't have misunderstandings, don't misunderstand one another's intentions."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Costas Pitas Editing by Chris Reese















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.