Yellen to travel to Warsaw and Brussels ahead of G7 finance officials' meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech about the current and future state of the U.S. and global economy at the Atlantic Council in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Warsaw on May 14 and Brussels on May 16 ahead of the G7 finance ministers' meeting that she will attend in Bonn, Germany on May 19 and 20, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Yellen and U.S. allies will continue efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine during her overseas trip, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.