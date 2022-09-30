Zelenskiy: armed forces achieved 'significant results' in eastern Ukraine















Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Kyiv's forces had achieved "significant results" in the east of the country and mentioned the Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman, but without giving details.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. Ukraine's defence ministry said earlier its troops had captured a village near Lyman, in the eastern Donetsk region.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.