Zelenskiy: armed forces achieved 'significant results' in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, after Russia held what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive – in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said Kyiv's forces had achieved "significant results" in the east of the country and mentioned the Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman, but without giving details.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in a video address. Ukraine's defence ministry said earlier its troops had captured a village near Lyman, in the eastern Donetsk region.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.