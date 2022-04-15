Zelenskiy asked Biden to designate Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism' - Washington Post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonian President Alar Karis (not pictured), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently made a direct appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden for the United States to designate Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with their conversation.

Biden did not commit to specific actions during that call, the newspaper reported.

The label can be applied to any country that has "repeatedly provided support for acts of international terrorism," the newspaper said, citing a State Department fact sheet. The list currently includes four countries: North Korea, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.