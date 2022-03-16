Skip to main content
Zelenskiy calls on U.S. Congress for more Russia sanctions, defense aid

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a video address to senators and members of the House of Representatives gathered in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/Pool

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the U.S. Congress on Wednesday for further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine and for further sanctions against Russia including the withdrawal of all U.S. businesses.

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy said in a video address to lawmakers.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

