Zelenskiy discussed cooperation in security, defense with Canada's PM















TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter on Sunday that he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

"We discussed further cooperation in the security and defense sphere, the situation on the frontline, training of Ukrainian officers within the UNIFIER Canadian training mission," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











