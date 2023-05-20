Zelenskiy invites India PM Modi to join Ukraine's peace formula

[1/2] Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press... Read more















HIROSHIMA, May 20 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he invited India to join Ukraine's peace formula during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Saturday in Japan.

Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app that they also discussed Ukraine's needs in demining and mobile hospitals during their first face-to-face meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by William Maclean











