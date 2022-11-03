Zelenskiy says 4.5 million Ukrainians are temporarily without power

[1/2] Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Some 4.5 million Ukrainians, more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power on Thursday evening due to Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

Zelenskiy said those affected were Kyiv and 10 other regions. He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese











