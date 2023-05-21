Zelenskiy says he is confident Ukraine will get F-16 fighter jets from West

G7 Summit in Hiroshima
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference at the Group of Seven nations' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Louise Delmotte/Pool via REUTERS

May 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was confident that Kyiv would receive supplies of F-16 fighter jets from the West to help repel Russia's full-scale invasion of his country.

"We will have the planes. I can't say for now how many — it's not a secret. I don't know this myself," he told a news conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next