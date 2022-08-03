Zelenskiy says he would like to see China join countries opposed to Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that China was balancing and maintaining neutrality over Russia's war in Ukraine, but that he would like to see China join the countries opposed to Moscow over the invasion.

He made the comments by video link at an event organised at the Australian National University.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Frank Jack Daniel

