Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs $7 bln per month to make up for losses caused by invasion

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel after their meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine needs $7 billion per month to make up for economic losses caused by Russia's invasion of his country.

Zelenskiy, in a virtual address to a World Bank forum, said the global community needed to exclude Russia immediately from international financial institutions, and urged all countries immediately to break up relations with Moscow.

He said the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports has blocked Ukrainian exports, impacting world food safety.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese

