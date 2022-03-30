Zelenskiy talks defence aid, new Russia sanctions package in call with Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia?s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 28, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Ukraine, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed specific defensive support with U.S. President Joe Biden in an hour-long call on Wednesday, Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

The two leaders also discussed a new package of enhanced sanctions against Russia, Zelenskiy said, as well as financial and humanitarian aid support for Ukraine.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Max Hunder; editing by Matthias Williams

