Zelenskiy talks defence aid, new Russia sanctions package in call with Biden
Ukraine, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed specific defensive support with U.S. President Joe Biden in an hour-long call on Wednesday, Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
The two leaders also discussed a new package of enhanced sanctions against Russia, Zelenskiy said, as well as financial and humanitarian aid support for Ukraine.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Max Hunder; editing by Matthias Williams
