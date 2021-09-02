Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
World

'Zorba the Greek' composer Theodorakis dies at 96

Composer of the "Zorba the Greek", Mikis Theodorakis, gives an interview to Reuters on his balcony across from the Acropolis in Athens October 18, 1989. Theodorakis has switched his allegiance from communists to Conservatives. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/File Photo

ATHENS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose infectious, earthy score for the 1964 film "Zorba the Greek" helped foster the country's sunny, carefree image for millions of tourists, died on Thursday, aged 96, the Culture Ministry said.

A towering man with a brooding look and a shock of wavy hair, Theodorakis's music evoked his vision of the world: a yearning for a progressive, democratic version of communism.

"Today we lost a part of Greece's soul. Mikis Theodorakis, Mikis the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, our Mikis has gone," said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

