Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News

Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege

Congressional Democrats were moving closer to a historic step on Friday as they weighed impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time, two days after his false claims of election fraud helped encourage a mob that breached the U.S. Capitol.

Asian stocks soar to record highs on global recovery hopes

SHANGHAI/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Asian shares vaulted to record highs on Friday and Japan's Nikkei hit a three-decade peak as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States to focus on hopes for an economic recovery later in the year.

