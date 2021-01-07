Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News
Can companies drive social change? PwC's Roy Weathers on racial equity
Optimism sweeps UK boardrooms but slow recovery ahead: Deloitte
Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
In early Apple talks, Hyundai keeps mum on electric vehicle tieup report
Indonesia frees radical cleric linked to Bali bombings, which killed 202
Australia scrambles to block virus variant; travellers must show negative test
Factbox-Trump administration measures against Chinese companies
U.S. considering adding Alibaba, Tencent to China investment ban -sources
Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege
Asian stocks soar to record highs on global recovery hopes
Credit Suisse forecasts fourth quarter loss after taking higher provisions over U.S. case
'Please take it,' Singapore PM says after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Analysis: North Korea's market reforms seen at risk as leader Kim tightens grip
Venture capital hits record high in U.S. in 2020 despite pandemic
Factbox: Indonesia's fight against extremism since the Bali bombings
U.S. Capitol police officer dies of injuries from riot by Trump supporters
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after Capitol chaos
Factbox: Bombings, shootings, beatings - U.S. Capitol's history of violence
U.S. lawmakers say police downplayed threat of violence before Capitol siege
Dollar downtrend takes breather amid higher yields as jobs report looms
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Asian shares vaulted to record highs on Friday and Japan's Nikkei hit a three-decade peak as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States to focus on hopes for an economic recovery later in the year.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Friday it was in early talks with Apple after a domestic broadcaster said the firms were discussing an electric car and battery tie-up, sending Hyundai shares surging 25%.
Bitcoin fell more than 5% on Friday, a day after topping $40,000 for the first time.
Some economic reforms that emerged after North Korea's Kim Jong Un took power are under threat as his government responds to a series of crises by reasserting state controls, casting doubt on one of the young leader's signature issues.
A South Korean court on Friday ordered Japan to compensate 12 women who were forced to work in its wartime brothels, a ruling that drew a strong rebuke from Tokyo and threatened to rekindle a diplomatic feud between the two countries.
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The company used by hackers as a springboard for the worst-known breach of U.S. government computers in at least five years has hired some of the biggest names in security to help it recover.
