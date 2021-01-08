Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News

Edition:
International

Republican would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump after Capitol assault

At least one Senate Republican would consider supporting a possible effort by congressional Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time after his supporters, inflamed by his false claims of election fraud, stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Power struggle leaves U.N. rights body without leader

Russia and China are opposed to a candidate from Fiji seen as a staunch human rights defender to lead the top U.N. rights body, diplomats and observers say, creating a deadlock just as the United States may seek to rejoin the forum it quit in 2018.

