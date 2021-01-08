Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News
THE WIRE
London declares emergency over 'out of control' coronavirus
Trump moves to loosen mining regulations, approve projects as he exits
Iran leader bans import of US, UK COVID-19 vaccines, demands sanctions end
Biden names national security official to oversee global health security
U.S. wholesale inventories revised up in November
S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report
Denmark restricts travel from all countries: TV 2 reports
Tesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time
Airbus to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say
Republican would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump after Capitol assault
Indian government, farmers fail to break deadlock on controversial laws
Republican U.S. Senator Sasse opens door to impeaching Trump
White House's Kudlow not resigning, but taking vacation this month: CNBC
Trump, after promising orderly transition, vows to give 'voice' to supporters
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31: SPA
Global equities soar to new records, bonds hit 11-month lows, on stimulus hopes
Biden focused on taking office, will leave Congress to act on possible Trump impeachment: spokesman
EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots
U.S. to relaunch small business pandemic aid program Monday with new fraud checks
China central bank will prioritise monetary policy stability in 2021 - Xinhua
Featured
More Top News
Shares of Tesla Inc jumped as much as 5.6% on Friday, pushing the electric-car maker's market capitalization to more than $800 billion for the first time ever and inching closer to the trillion dollar club.
Almost 2.3 million people need aid in Ethiopia's Tigray: U.N. report
Fighting is still going on in several parts of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and almost 2.3 million people, or nearly half of the population, need aid, a U.N. report said.
Canada could well see an election this year, PM Trudeau says for first time
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said for the first time on Friday there could well be an election this year, indicating his government is preparing for a vote he insists he does not want.
Wall Street wary of 'frothy' stocks, bubbly bitcoin
Wall Street bankers warned of toppy stock markets and a looming near-term retreat after exuberance from unprecedented economic stimulus has led to "frothy" asset prices.
Voting machine company sues pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell over 'wild accusations'
A voting machine company sued former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about November's election that Republican President Donald Trump lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Power struggle leaves U.N. rights body without leader
Russia and China are opposed to a candidate from Fiji seen as a staunch human rights defender to lead the top U.N. rights body, diplomats and observers say, creating a deadlock just as the United States may seek to rejoin the forum it quit in 2018.
Business
Markets
World
Technology
Politics
Deals
