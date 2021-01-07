Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News
U.S. transport, education secretaries quit after Capitol violence
Four more Trump national security aides resign - sources
Asian stocks hit fresh records on hopes for global recovery
South Korea court orders Japan to compensate 'comfort women' victims
U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Taiwan; China says playing with fire
Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time
China study says Wuhan COVID infections 3 times higher than official figure
MSCI, FTSE Russell cut Chinese telecom firms from global indexes
Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant
NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after Capitol chaos
Exclusive: Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to settle U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes
Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -media
U.S. transportation chief resigning after Trump supporters storm Capitol
MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes
Oil hovers near 11-month highs, sustained by Saudi output cuts pledge
Factbox: Bombings, shootings, beatings - U.S. Capitol's history of violence
Indonesian radical cleric linked to Bali bombings released from jail
Boeing to pay $2.5 billion to settle U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE/CHICAGO (Reuters) -Boeing Co will pay more than $2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner.
Asian stocks hit fresh records on hopes for global recovery
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Asian shares rose to record highs on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a three-decade peak as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States to focus on hopes for an economic recovery later in the year.
Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant
The company used by hackers as a springboard for the worst-known breach of U.S. government computers in at least five years has hired some of the biggest names in security to help it recover.
Hyundai in early, unspecified talks with Apple; broadcaster says discussing electric vehicles
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Friday it was in early, unspecified talks with Apple after a local broadcaster said the pair were discussing an electric car and battery tieup, sending Hyundai shares surging 24%.
South Korea court orders Japan to compensate 'comfort women' victims
A South Korean court ordered Japan on Friday to compensate 12 women who were forced to work in wartime Japanese brothels, in a ruling that could rekindle diplomatic and history feuds between the two countries.
Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them
Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs on Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities.
