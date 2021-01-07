Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News

Edition:
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment

Trump faced the threat of a second impeachment after his supporters breached the Capitol in a stunning assault on American democracy. As Democratic leaders demanded his ouster, Trump came closer than he ever has to a formal concession, acknowledging a new administration would be sworn in and vowing to ensure a “smooth transition” in a new video.

Asian stocks hit fresh records on hopes for global recovery

SHANGHAI/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Asian shares rose to record highs on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a three-decade peak as investors looked beyond rising coronavirus cases and political unrest in the United States to focus on hopes for an economic recovery later in the year.

