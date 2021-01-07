Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News
THE WIRE
Biden to nominate Rhode Island governor for Commerce, Boston mayor for Labor
China state media says U.S. Capitol storm reflects leadership failures
Trump acknowledges Biden will be next president in wake of Capitol chaos
Pompeo, Mnuchin among those who discussed possibility of 25th amendment - CNBC
Hyundai Motor says in early talks with Apple, shares surge 20%
U.S. FAA says five political appointees resigning after Capitol attack
Senate Sergeant at Arms resigns following Capitol riots: McConnell
Indonesian radical cleric linked to Bali bombings released -media
Dollar downtrend takes breather amid higher yields as jobs report looms
Wall Street Journal editorial board calls on Trump to resign
Elon Musk leaves behind Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person - Bloomberg News
Pompeo angers China with Hong Kong threat, plan to send envoy to Taiwan
NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms in dizzying about-face
FTSE Russell says will delete Chinese telecoms firms from global indexes
U.S. suspends French tariffs over digital services tax
Australia's third largest city to enter three-day coronavirus lockdown
Trump says he will turn focus to smooth orderly transition after Capitol siege
Asian stocks jump as revived recovery hopes push Wall St to new highs
Japan will consider expanding coronavirus state of emergency if needed
'Failure at the top:' After U.S. Capitol stormed, security chiefs out
U.S. transport chief, foreign policy aides quit after Capitol violence
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday became the first Cabinet member to join a list of officials in President Donald Trump's administration to leave in protest at the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.
Wall St tops new highs on Democrat-driven stimulus hopes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Stocks on Wall Street hit record levels on Thursday as investors bet a Democrat-controlled Congress will deliver more stimulus spending to help the U.S. economy overcome a steep pandemic-induced downturn.
Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax
Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments.
Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them
Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs on Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities.
U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins
With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member.
Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading
Shares of Tesla surged to a record high in heavy trading on Thursday, with the electric car maker's stock market value exceeding Facebook's for the first time.
