Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News

GameStop stock surge hits day four, funds walk away
Retail traders scored against Wall Street professionals as GameStop shares surged and hedge funds retreated with heavy losses on short positions in the company.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-triggered recession.
The United States could face a heightened threat of domestic extremist violence for weeks from people angry at Donald Trump's election defeat and inspired by the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Homeland Security warned on Wednesday.
Antony Blinken began his first full day as U.S. secretary of state on Wednesday promising to repair ties with global partners and show the world that America can lead, while tackling climate change, the erosion of democracies and other complex issues.
Google's iPhone apps such as Maps and YouTube will stop using a tool from Apple Inc that allows them to personalize ads, avoiding a new Apple warning that informs users their browsing is being tracked.
U.S. stocks dropped more than 1% on Wednesday, showing little reaction to the latest Fed statement, as major indexes were weighed down in part by a slump in Boeing and hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a short squeeze.
CoreCivic and the GEO Group, two of the largest U.S. private prison companies, could lose as much as a quarter of their revenue, about $1 billion a year between them, under new limits on the sector from President Joe Biden.
