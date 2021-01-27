Edition:
International

Business & Financial News, U.S & International Breaking News

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a GameStop store in Niles

GameStop stock surge hits day four, funds walk away

Retail traders scored against Wall Street professionals as GameStop shares surged and hedge funds retreated with heavy losses on short positions in the company.

THE WIRE

Featured

More Top News

Advertisement

Business

Markets

World

Technology

Politics

Deals

Have a news tip?

Reuters provides several ways to securely and confidentially share information and materials with our journalists.

LEARN MORE ››

Signup for our newsletter

Subscribe to our daily curated newsletter to receive the latest exclusive Reuters coverage delivered to your inbox.